Libya floods claim lives of over 3,000

Osman Abdulcelil, the "Minister of Health of the government" in the east of Libya, said that the number of deaths in the flood disaster in the east of the country exceeded 3 thousand. Red Cross announced that the number of missing people in the flood disaster in Libya reached 10 thousand.

Published September 12,2023
The "Daniel" storm in the Central Mediterranean affected the cities of Benghazi, Bayda, Marj, Susa, and Derna in Libya. Libya's eastern government's Health Minister Abdulcelil stated that over 3,000 people, mostly in Derna, lost their lives due to the flood disaster.

Abdulcelil added that they estimate thousands of people are missing. The Red Crescent announced that the number of missing individuals has reached 10,000.

Libya's Government of National Unity spokesperson, Muhammed Hammude, stated that meteorological data showed an approximate rainfall of 400 millimeters in the Green Mountain regions. He added that this amount is the highest recorded rainfall in Libya in over 40 years.