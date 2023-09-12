Libya floods claim lives of over 3,000

The "Daniel" storm in the Central Mediterranean affected the cities of Benghazi, Bayda, Marj, Susa, and Derna in Libya. Libya's eastern government's Health Minister Abdulcelil stated that over 3,000 people, mostly in Derna, lost their lives due to the flood disaster.

Abdulcelil added that they estimate thousands of people are missing. The Red Crescent announced that the number of missing individuals has reached 10,000.

Libya's Government of National Unity spokesperson, Muhammed Hammude, stated that meteorological data showed an approximate rainfall of 400 millimeters in the Green Mountain regions. He added that this amount is the highest recorded rainfall in Libya in over 40 years.