Greece sounds pandemic alarm: Tap water causes harm

In Greece, following last week's flood disaster, there is an epidemic alert. The Ministry of Health has issued a warning that there is an increase in pests and rodents in the affected areas, which could pave the way for serious epidemic diseases. It was also pointed out that there could be an increase in cases of West Nile Virus transmitted by mosquitoes.

Animals that perished in the disaster also pose health risks. Cases of fever, cough, headache, and diarrhea have begun to be observed in the country.

Due to the virus risk, it is advised not to use tap water in the areas affected by the flood. Otherwise, there is a risk of epidemics such as gastritis, hepatitis, and skin rashes.

While efforts are being made to heal the wounds after the disaster, some sections of the Athens-Thessaloniki highway are still underwater. The road connection between the two major cities is closed. The damage to the railway system caused by the flood is also extensive.