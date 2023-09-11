Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue efforts to reopen Black Sea grain corridor

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published September 11,2023
"Türkiye
will continue to generate solutions, work to reopen Black Sea grain corridor
," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
told reporters on Monday during the return flight from the Indian capital New Delhi where he attended the G-20 Summit.
"Nations, especially the people of Western countries, should know that Türkiye
is the only country striving to prevent the global food crisis," Erdoğan said in a statement.
The Turkish leader also added: "I will continue to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin
on the phone about resumption of grain deal
, to help underdeveloped African countries."
"Türkiye will be present at every negotiating table as a stabilizing power
to prevent the world from being dragged into new energy and food crisis
," Erdoğan underlined his comments.
"At the G-20 summit, we discussed with the South Korean president the establishment of 3rd nuclear power plant
in Türkiye," Erdoğan said.
"We will work to double our trade volume with Egypt
and revitalize the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council," the Turkish president also said.