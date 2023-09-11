 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue efforts to reopen Black Sea grain corridor

Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue efforts to reopen Black Sea grain corridor

"Türkiye remains committed to seeking solutions and actively engaging in efforts to reopen the Black Sea grain corridor," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments to journalists on Monday while returning from the G-20 Summit held in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published September 11,2023
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN: TÜRKIYE TO CONTINUE EFFORTS TO REOPEN BLACK SEA GRAIN CORRIDOR
"Türkiye will continue to generate solutions, work to reopen Black Sea grain corridor," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters on Monday during the return flight from the Indian capital New Delhi where he attended the G-20 Summit.

"Nations, especially the people of Western countries, should know that Türkiye is the only country striving to prevent the global food crisis," Erdoğan said in a statement.

The Turkish leader also added: "I will continue to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone about resumption of grain deal, to help underdeveloped African countries."


"Türkiye will be present at every negotiating table as a stabilizing power to prevent the world from being dragged into new energy and food crisis," Erdoğan underlined his comments.

"At the G-20 summit, we discussed with the South Korean president the establishment of 3rd nuclear power plant in Türkiye," Erdoğan said.

"We will work to double our trade volume with Egypt and revitalize the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council," the Turkish president also said.