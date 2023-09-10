G-20 leaders' spouses 'shared experiences, strengthened friendships'

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan, who met the spouses of G-20 leaders on sidelines of the summit in New Delhi, said they "shared experiences, and strengthened friendships."

"I was happy to get to know the values of India, the cradle of cultures, and experience its colorful traditions. We will not forget their friendly hosting," Erdogan tweeted on Sunday, as the meeting came to a close.

Kyoko Jaishankar, wife of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, welcomed the spouses on Saturday.

Erdogan, along with other spouses, visited the Nanaji Deshmukh Plant Phenomics Center, where she learned about research being conducted to enhance crop productivity and environmental sustainability.

"At the center dedicated to the study of plant characteristics, we were provided with insights regarding plant species and the studies conducted to enhance agricultural yield and promote environmental sustainability," Erdoğan said.

They later went to the National Gallery of Modern Art, where she saw the Indian Arts and Crafts Exhibition.