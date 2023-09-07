UN warns: Sand extraction from the seas reduces biodiversity

UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), stating that 6 billion tons of sand are extracted from the seas and oceans annually, which is equivalent to the volume of more than one million dump trucks per day, announced the establishment of a data platform called "Marine Sand Tracking" to monitor the sand extracted from the seas and oceans, emphasizing the threat to underwater biodiversity.

In its statement, UNEP said, "Shallow sea mining for sand and gravel is at the heart of various construction activities.

The need for marine sand to build coastal defenses and support offshore energy infrastructure such as wind or wave turbines poses a threat to coastal communities.Sand extraction jeopardizes marine biodiversity, coastal and seabed ecosystems affected by water turbidity."

Sand is used in various sectors and industries, from cement production to glass production.