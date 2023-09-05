Pakistan confers top military award upon Turkish Navy commander

Pakistan on Tuesday conferred one of its highest military awards upon Commander of the Turkish Navy Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu.

President Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) or the Order of Excellence upon Tatlioglu at a ceremony at the President's House in the capital Islamabad in recognition of his "illustrious" services to promote bilateral relations between the navies of Türkiye and Pakistan.

Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) is the highest award that can be awarded to the heads of service chiefs, including top foreign military officers.

Tatlioglu is a naval admiral currently serving as Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces.



