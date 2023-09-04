Ukraine claims limited gains on southern front, near Bakhmut

Ukraine said Monday its forces had made limited gains against Russian forces along the southern front -- the focus of its counteroffensive -- and clawed back territory near Bakhmut in the east.

"The defence forces of Ukraine are continuing offensive operations in the Melitopol sector. Our forces had success near Novodanylivka and Novoprokopivka," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said on state television, adding that Kyiv's forces had also captured three square kilometres (around one square mile) near the war-battered town of Bakhmut.







