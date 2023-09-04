Türkiye marks 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress, milestone on road to independence

Türkiye on Monday marked the 104th anniversary of the Sivas Congress, a milestone on the Republic of Türkiye's road to independence.

"The national unity, solidarity, and spirit of togetherness that prevailed at the Sivas Congress continue to be our greatest strength in the face of threats directed towards our nation, flag, homeland, and state," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on X, formerly Twitter.

The positive spirit that Türkiye inherited from its forebears enables it to protect all its achievements, work diligently to make the country more prosperous, and look toward the future with hope, he added.

"On the anniversary of the Sivas Congress, I pay my respects and gratitude to all our heroes, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal, and extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Sivas, who hosted this congress, and to all our citizens."

"On the 104th anniversary of the Sivas Congress, where the idea of mandate and protectorate was unequivocally rejected, we remember with gratitude, respect, and reverence Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who laid the foundations of our Republic, and all the heroes of our Turkish War of Independence," the Turkish National Defense Ministry tweeted.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said 104 years ago, the torch of independence forged by glorious forebears continues to light the way to a "Strong and Great Türkiye."

"On the anniversary of the Sivas Congress, I remember with reverence and gratitude all the heroes of our Turkish War of Independence, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who entrusted this sacred homeland to us, and all those who sacrificed their lives for our revered flag," Kurtulmus said on X.

The pivotal congress of the Turkish National Movement was held in the eastern Sivas province on Sept. 4, 1919, when Türkiye was fighting its War of Independence.

At the congress, Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic, continued the struggle for national liberation which he started in the Black Sea province of Samsun on May 19 of the same year.

Leaving Amasya in the Black Sea region, he went to Sivas on June 27, a city he called a "trustworthy city."

During the meeting in Sivas, the situation of the country was discussed and it was decided to hold a national congress in the city as soon as possible.

Ataturk gave directives for the Sivas Congress and went to Erzurum to gather a congress on June 28. He came back to Sivas on Sept. 2 and stayed there until Dec. 18.

A group under Ataturk's leadership laid the basis of the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye on Sept. 4, 1919, in the building known today as the Ataturk Congress and Ethnography Museum.

According to records, during the seven-day congress, various proposals were discussed for the liberation of the nation, and it concluded on Sept. 11, 1919 with the publication of a final declaration.

"Either independence or death," Ataturk said about the principles reached by the congress.

This movement led to a great victory on Sept. 9, 1922, and was crowned with the proclamation of the republic on Oct. 29, 1923-100 years ago as of this October.