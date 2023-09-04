Turkish, Russian leaders meet in Sochi for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday he would make a "very important" announcement on Ukrainian grain exports after his talks in Sochi with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.



"I believe the message to be given at the press conference after our meeting will be very important to the world, especially to the underdeveloped African countries," Erdoğan said in opening remarks of his meeting with Putin.



Putin also told his Turkish counterpart that Russia was "open" to talks on restoring a grain deal that aimed to ensure safe navigation for cargo ships through the Black Sea.



"I know you intend to raise the issue of the grain deal. We are open to negotiations on this issue," Russian president said.



Moreover, Putin stated that pace in the development of relations between Russia and Türkiye is "maintained."



"The pace of development of relations between Russia and Türkiye, gained with your (Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) direct participation, is being maintained," he said.



Putin said trade turnover between Türkiye and Russia increased by 86% last year, and the trend continued in the first of 2023.



He added that he hopes to complete negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Türkiye "soon."



"We have made progress, and I hope we will soon complete negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Türkiye to make the energy situation in the region more stable and balanced," Putin said.



The Russian leader said Türkiye has become a member of the "international club of nuclear states" after the delivery of nuclear fuel to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.



"Next year, if everything goes according to plan, we will launch the first unit. There are interesting possible options for continuing our cooperation here," he added.





















