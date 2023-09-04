Pope justifies controversial statements on 'legacy' of great Russia

Pope Francis has clarified statements that drew sharp criticism in late August after he spoke about the 'legacy' of a great Russia during a video conference with Russian young people.



"I spoke of great Russia not in a geographical sense but culturally," the head of the Catholic Church said on Monday.



Moreover, he was not thinking of imperialism when he made his remarks - rather of Russia's "very beautiful" heritage, the 86-year-old said on his flight back to Rome from his trip to Mongolia.



The pontiff's video address to Russian young people caused a stir at the end of August when he spoke of former Russian emperors Peter the Great and Catherine II, which some observers said seemed to praise Russian imperialism.



He concluded his speech by saying, "Never give up this legacy. You are the heirs of the great Mother Russia."



In light of the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine, the pope's comments came under fire. In Ukraine, he was accused of spreading imperialist propaganda.



The pope said he wanted to send a message to the young people in Russia to be aware of their heritage, which is what he always says, Francis said on Monday.



He never meant to make a nod to imperialism, but rather to Russian literature and music.



Francis said culture is not passed on imperialistically but always in dialogue. He added, "Russia has a very great heritage."



