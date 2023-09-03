London: Russia recruits migrants, soldiers in neighbouring countries

Russia is recruiting migrants from Central Asia and neighbouring countries to be soldiers for its war against Ukraine, according to British intelligence.



"There are at least 6 million migrants from Central Asia in Russia, which the Kremlin likely sees as potential recruits," the Defence Ministry said on Sunday in its latest intelligence update.



Russia's goal is to avoid another unpopular general mobilization before presidential elections next year, the ministry said. "Exploiting foreign nationals allows the Kremlin to acquire additional personnel for its war effort in the face of increasing losses," the statement said.



From the end of June, Russia placed advertisements in neighbouring countries such as Armenia or Kazakhstan, enticing individuals with an initial payment of 495,000 roubles ($5,130) and monthly salaries starting at 190,000 roubles. This is significantly higher than the average wage.



Central Asian migrants have reportedly been recruited in Russia since at least May 2023, with promises of high wages and expedited Russian citizenship, according to the ministry. Coercion is also mentioned: Uzbek construction workers in the occupied South Ukrainian city of Mariupol were allegedly forced to join the Russian military.



The British Ministry of Defence has been releasing daily information on the progress of the Russian war in Ukraine since the start of the conflict. Moscow accuses London of spreading disinformation.











