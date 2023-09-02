Racist attack in Greek Cyprus administration leaves 5 injured

Five people were injured in a racist attack against foreign nationals during an anti-migrant protest in the Greek Cypriot administration Friday night, local media reported on Saturday.

In the southern Limassol city, a group of people, consisting mostly of members of the far-right and racist National People's Front (ELAM), gathered in the Molos area to protest against migrants.

Some individuals in the group, carrying banners with slogans such as "Cyprus is Greek" and "Migrants, you are not welcome," attacked businesses and restaurants in the area, with a number of shops and vehicles set on fire.

Police detained seven people for getting involved in the attacks.

Authorities have been struggling to take measures against the increasing racist attacks in the Greek Cypriot administration in recent years.

In the last 16 years, 413 racist attacks and incidents have been taken to court in the Greek Cypriot administration, and 125 cases related to these matters are still pending in the courts, according to daily Politis.