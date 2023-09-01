UN calls for end in 'carnage' in Haiti

Residents of the neighbourhood Carrefour Feuilles gather outside a military base demanding help after they had to flee their homes when gangs took over, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 16, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

The UN on Friday called for an end to "carnage" in Haiti, where escalating violence killed and injured over 70 people in the last two weeks.

"This carnage needs to stop," UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator Martin Griffiths wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that more than 2,500 people have been killed and almost 1,000 injured in the Caribbean country so far this year.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said told a daily press briefing that more than 10,000 people have been displaced in the past two weeks alone and have sought refuge in more than 20 spontaneous sites and with host families.

"Despite access challenges, humanitarian partners have responded and continue to provide hygiene and dignity kits, hot meals and water. Mobile clinics have been deployed to 10 sites in Haiti so far," Dujarric continued.

Gang violence in recent years has plunged the Caribbean nation into an unprecedented crisis. Gangs control 80% of the capital Port-au-Prince, which is home to 3 million people who are exposed to rape, torture and kidnappings.