SWEDENS IMAGE CHANGED BY QURAN BURNING, WARNS COUNTER-TERROR CHIEF

According to N WORLD media organization, Hallstrom, during a press conference, made statements regarding the Quran burning incidents in Sweden.

Hallstrom emphasized that the country's international image, especially on social media, would continue to circulate, stating that they would have to "live with this image for a while."

Hallstrom pointed out that the country's image had changed due to these incidents and expressed that security threats would remain at a heightened level for some time.

Following the statement by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson that Sweden had become a "top target," the terror threat level was raised.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer also issued a warning, stating that the security situation was "very bad" and that the country would have to "live with this significant threat in the foreseeable future."