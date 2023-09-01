Oprah, Dwayne Johnson to help Maui residents affected by wildfire

Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson and Oprah Winfrey have created a fund to make direct payments to people in Hawaii who have been affected by Maui wildfires

The People's Fund of Maui aims to make monthly payments of $1,200 (£950) to the thousands of victims of the fires that swept the island this month.The two celebrities donated $10m to kick off the fundraiser, and are asking for further donations from the public.The death toll officially stands at 115 but many remain missing three weeks on.The money will go to adults whose homes were destroyed by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula on Maui.

It is available to homeowners and renters, but not to owners who do not live in the buildings that were ruined.

"Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Maui come together, and we rise - that's what makes us stronger," the Rock said.