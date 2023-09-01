ERDOĞAN DELIGHTED BY PUBLICS ENTHUSIASM FOR TEKNOFEST

During his visit to the Aviation, Space, and Technology Festival TEKNOFEST held at Etimesgut Airport, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made several significant points in his speeches:



Expressing gratitude for the increasing interest in TEKNOFEST every year, with this year seeing a record 1 million young participants from all backgrounds. He referred to this as a testament to Turkey's enduring spirit and passion for freedom.



Recognizing TEKNOFEST participants as the future of Türkiye and emphasizing that they are the true owners of the nation, which comprises 81 provinces and 85 million people.



Highlighting the importance of a nation being the true owner of its country, with the duty of those leading the nation to develop and protect it on behalf of the people. He condemned anyone with alternative ambitions for the homeland as mortal enemies of the nation.



Committing to continuous work to safeguard the nation's future, praising the determination and accomplishments of the younger generation, who have achieved remarkable feats in fields like space technology, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and aviation.



Acknowledging past challenges and traps faced by Türkiye, and the ongoing threats that require vigilance.



Stressing the importance of nations evolving with the times while preserving their unique identities and values.



Recognizing the need for strengthening Türkiye across various sectors, including education, health, industry, and technology, and distinguishing between those who contribute positively to the country and those who do not.



Emphasizing Türkiye's strengths and qualities that differentiate it from colonizers and oppressors, underlining the importance of preserving these qualities.



Acknowledging existing problems, from the economy to infrastructure, and emphasizing the need for proper diagnosis and solutions rather than sowing discord.



Expressing the importance of competitions like TEKNOFEST to encourage youth to excel and contribute to the nation. President Erdoğan mentioned the need for regulations related to hate crimes in line with Western standards.



Reminding that Türkiye's youth should not be cut off from their past and should not let their futures be darkened by imperialist interests, contrasting with dark times from the past.





