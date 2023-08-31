Ukrainian army reports southern front gains, near Zaporizhzhya

The Ukrainian army has made further gains in its counteroffensive in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, Kyiv's General Staff said on Thursday.



The army reported that Ukrainian units had advanced south of the village of Robotyne towards the neighbouring settlement of Novoprokopivka. Soldiers were holding on to the newly gained positions, it said.



To the east, unconfirmed reports indicate that Ukrainian troops have gained ground near the village of Verbove, according to Ukrainian officials.



The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said it observed video footage that showed some Ukrainian reconnaissance troops may have reached the outskirts of Verbove.



The Ukrainian army recently recaptured the village Robotyne after weeks of fighting. The Ukrainian army's goal is to reach the Sea of Azov, about 90 kilometres from Robotyne and cut off a major supply route between Russian-held areas.



Ukraine is defending itself against Russia's 18-month full-scale military invasion.











