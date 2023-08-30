Putin holds phone call with Belarusian counterpart Lukashenko

NewsWorldPutin holds phone call with Belarusian counterpart Lukashenko
The Kremlin has reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, extending birthday wishes and reaffirming their shared dedication to strengthening their bilateral ties. The statement was issued on Wednesday.
