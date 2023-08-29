Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina science building

During a press conference, police officials stated that an unnamed faculty member was killed in an armed attack on the Chapel Hill campus.

Officials noted that the assailant was apprehended approximately 3 hours after the incident, but did not provide information about the suspect's identity or the motive behind the attack.

They indicated that investigations into the attack are ongoing.

Yesterday, at the University of North Carolina, a warning was issued about an "armed and dangerous individual" on campus.

Under heightened security measures, the police had closed entry and exit points to the university, conducting a search for the suspect for hours.

The University of North Carolina, which entered its second week of the new academic year, is home to 4,000 faculty members, 9,000 staff, and 32,000 students.