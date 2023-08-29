At least 3 killed as helicopter crashes in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region

At least three people were killed on Tuesday when a helicopter crashed in Russia's Chelyabinsk region, a local official said.

"According to preliminary information, three people died as a result of the helicopter crash. I express my condolences to family and friends," Chelyabinsk Governor Aleksey Teksler said on Telegram.

Teksler said that the helicopter, which crashed near the village of Krasnoe Pole in the region's Sosnovsky district, was an Mi-8 belonging to the Russian Federal Security Service.

"Residents and residential buildings were not damaged. Special services are working on the spot, we are providing them with the necessary assistance," he added.













