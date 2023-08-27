Russia says it intercepted US drone for second time this month

Russia once again sent a fighter jet up over the Black Sea to intercept a US reconnaissance drone, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said on Sunday.



Air surveillance systems detected a target moving towards Russian airspace, the ministry said. As a result, a Su-30 fighter aircraft was dispatched to identify the object.



The Reaper drone turned away in the process and the fighter jet also returned to base, Moscow said.



There was no immediate comment from Washington.



After earlier incidents over the Black Sea, the United States had stressed that its reconnaissance drones were in international airspace.



Russia reported a similar situation with a Reaper drone over the Black Sea in early August.



In March, an unmanned US military drone collided with a Russian fighter jet in international airspace over the sea and crashed. The US blamed "unsafe and unprofessional" actions by the Russian side.











