2 Turkish warships to visit ports in Northern Cyprus in Victory Day event

Warships from Türkiye will be visiting two ports in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Wednesday to mark Ankara's Victory Day, which commemorates the resounding defeat of Greek forces at the hands of Turks at the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922.

The corvettes TCG Bandirma and TCG Bartin will visit the city of Gazimagusa and Girne, respectively, on the Aug. 30 Victory Day and Turkish Armed Forces Day, the TRNC's Security Forces Command (GKK) said in a statement on Sunday.

"On Aug. 30, 2023, between 10.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. (0700GMT-1400GMT), the TCG Bandırma (F-502) corvette will be open to the public at Gazimagusa Port, while the TCG Bartın (F-504) corvette will be open for visitation offshore of Girne Port," it said.

Victory Day marks the final battle in western Anatolia against Greek forces in 1922 and is dedicated to Turkey's armed forces.

From Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupinar in what is now Turkey's western Kutahya province, where the invading Greek army was decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had been expelled from the territories that collectively became the Republic of Türkiye a year later.















