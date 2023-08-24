Top Turkish, U.S. officials discuss Ukraine over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's chief adviser and the U.S. national security adviser on Thursday discussed regional developments including Ukraine over the telephone, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

In a phone call, Akif Çağatay Kılıç and Jake Sullivan also exchanged views on Iraq and Cyprus, the directorate said in a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Bilateral issues and international developments were also on the agenda.

The conversation came on the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine's independence day. Both Türkiye and the U.S. frequently voice support for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Kılıç met members of the U.S. House of Representatives at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Kılıç said he discussed relations and other regional and global issues in a meeting with Joe Wilson, Dean Phillips and Victoria Spartz.

"I would like to thank our guests for this productive visit," Kılıç wrote on X.



















