Tankers BW Lesmes and Burri in light collision within Suez Canal

It has been announced that the Singaporean-flagged tanker named BW Lesmes and the Cayman Islands-flagged tanker named Burri lightly collided in the Suez Canal.

Following the collision, the ships continued their movement, and the vessel named BW Lesmes will be taken to the anchorage area of the canal.

Officials have stated that the collision did not cause any disruption in the ship traffic within the canal.

Approximately 12% of global trade is conducted through the Suez Canal.

In 2021, the container ship named Ever Given also got stuck in the canal, causing a halt in maritime traffic for 6 days.