Time-travel enigma :Mysterious 106-year-old photograph sparks controversy and intrigue



Amidst the crowd perched on a hill in Canada, an image of a man captured the astonishment of onlookers. Within the 106-year-old photograph featured in Lester Ray Peterson's book "The Great Cape Scott Story," the attire of a young man stood out.

The bewildering aspect was that a person in the picture had adorned clothing in accordance with contemporary fashion trends from a striking 106 years ago, complete with a modern haircut. Following the proliferation of the image on social media, claims of the man being a 'time traveler' garnered attention. It was reported that bystanders were gazing at the individual with peculiar expressions.

Was there smart phones 100 years ago ?

In this photograph, everything appears normal except for one person. Pay attention to the man wearing a jacket and trousers in the center of the photograph!

It's as if he's holding a smartphone or a similar device, appearing to interact with it. Let's also note that the photograph was taken 30 years before the invention of the cell phone.

This man became a topic of discussion on social media. Conspiracy theorists claimed that he is a time traveler. Dr. Kevin Purcell even commented on the matter, saying, "A well-caught moment," and pointed out that the person in the photograph is a time tourist checking their mobile device.