 Contact Us
News World Time-travel enigma :Mysterious 106-year-old photograph sparks controversy and intrigue

Time-travel enigma :Mysterious 106-year-old photograph sparks controversy and intrigue

Recent times, individuals presenting themselves as time travelers have begun to emerge on social media. People who claim to provide insights about the future and make prophecies have become a topic of debate, and a widely circulated image on social media left everyone astonished. A photograph taken in Canada in the year 1917 has caused quite a sensation.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published August 23,2023
Subscribe
TIME-TRAVEL ENIGMA :MYSTERIOUS 106-YEAR-OLD PHOTOGRAPH SPARKS CONTROVERSY AND INTRIGUE


Amidst the crowd perched on a hill in Canada, an image of a man captured the astonishment of onlookers. Within the 106-year-old photograph featured in Lester Ray Peterson's book "The Great Cape Scott Story," the attire of a young man stood out.

The bewildering aspect was that a person in the picture had adorned clothing in accordance with contemporary fashion trends from a striking 106 years ago, complete with a modern haircut. Following the proliferation of the image on social media, claims of the man being a 'time traveler' garnered attention. It was reported that bystanders were gazing at the individual with peculiar expressions.

Was there smart phones 100 years ago ?

In this photograph, everything appears normal except for one person. Pay attention to the man wearing a jacket and trousers in the center of the photograph!

It's as if he's holding a smartphone or a similar device, appearing to interact with it. Let's also note that the photograph was taken 30 years before the invention of the cell phone.

This man became a topic of discussion on social media. Conspiracy theorists claimed that he is a time traveler. Dr. Kevin Purcell even commented on the matter, saying, "A well-caught moment," and pointed out that the person in the photograph is a time tourist checking their mobile device.