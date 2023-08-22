'Nothing more than greenwashing' - Greenpeace slams F1 climate goals

Greenpeace believes Formula One's sustainability projects amount to nothing more than greenwashing, a transport expert for the environmental campaign group said on Tuesday.



Motorsport's premier class returns from a mid-season break in the Netherlands this weekend when home hero Max Verstappen will look to move closer to a third straight world title.



But F1's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030 is laughable given how much teams travel, Greenpeace's Benjamin Stephan said. Drivers, officials, press, mechanics and fans will fly in from all the world for the Dutch Grand Prix, one of 22 races on this year's calandar



"Formula One sees that it has to act on climate protection, but it does so only superficially. If Formula One wants to use sustainability as more than a fig leaf, it needs to rethink the carbon footprint of the entire racing circus," Stephan told dpa.



"It should become more regionalized instead of holding as many as 24 races next year and flying masses of people and material around the world."



To achieve climate neutrality by 2030, F1 plans to use synthetic CO2-neutral fuel from 2026 onwards. That might help make the actual racing greener, but travelling to what will be a record 24 races across the globe in 2024 could become even more widespread in future.



"If Formula One does not fundamentally rethink itself and accept that the identity of the racing series must change, then it is not serious about climate protection," Stephan added.



"So far, Formula One's plans are only cosmetic for me and are not much more than greenwashing."



Greenwashing refers to when companies try to make it look like they are environmentally friendly even when the evidence is scant.

