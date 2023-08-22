Greece to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jets: Zelensky

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential press service on August 21, 2023, shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Greece's PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) walking ahead of their meeting in Athens. (AFP Photo)

Greece will train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on an official visit to Athens, said on Monday night.

"Greece joined the aviation coalition: it will train our pilots to fly F-16s," he said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, following his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece is also preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, Zelensky said, without giving further details.

The Ukrainian president also announced that he proposed ways for Greece to help his country in securing the new Black Sea grain corridor.

Greece's participation in Ukraine's recovery, including the possibility of Athens taking patronage over the recovery of the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, was also discussed in the meeting, he added.

Mitsotakis and Zelensky also signed a joint declaration on the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

Greece pledged to support NATO's political and material support for Ukraine and continue to provide military, technical, defense, and humanitarian support to Ukraine.