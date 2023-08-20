Wildfire in northeastern Greece razes forests, forces evacuation of more settlements

A wildfire that started on Saturday in Greece's northeastern town of Alexandroupolis raged on for a second day on Sunday, razing a vast pine forest area and forcing evacuations of 13 settlements, the state-run AMNA news agency reported.

The fire is spreading along three main fronts, and approaching arable areas as well. Some houses and two churches suffered heavy damages in two of the evacuated settlements.

Despite efforts to put out the blaze by fire crews and volunteers, who are assisted by airplanes and helicopters, the fire spread rapidly due to strong winds blowing in the area.

The national fire service said firefighters battled at least 53 forest fires since Friday evening.

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias called on the citizens to be cautious due to extreme fire risk warnings for Monday. "The fire risk forecast map for Monday is at point red for the island of Evia, Attica, Viotia, Argolida and Corinthia. I urge you to be cautious," he said.