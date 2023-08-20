Zelensky arrives in Denmark in third stop of surprise European trip

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Denmark in his third surprise visit over the weekend after visiting the Netherlands on Sunday and Sweden on Saturday, securing the delivery of F-16 fighter jets in the process.



Zelensky was preparing to meet Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the royal family, party leaders and business representatives, he said on Telegram.



"We keep working to strengthen Ukraine and protect our people," he wrote on the social media platform.



During Zelensky's visits to Denmark and the Netherlands, the two countries committed to delivering the F-16 fighter jets requested by Ukraine to repel Russian aggression. "We are preparing additional good news for Ukrainian warriors," Zelensky said.



The Danish prime minister said she was proud that Zelensky and the president's wife were visiting Denmark and said the Danes' strong support for the Ukrainian struggle for freedom would be evident during the visit.

