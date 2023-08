Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft was destroyed after hitting the moon's surface following an "unplanned situation," Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.



Roscosmos said the reasons for the loss of the lunar probe were being clarified.



Luna-25 reached the moon's orbit on Wednesday after more than five days of flight. The probe had been searching for an ideal landing site during orbit.



The incident ends Russia's first moon mission in almost 50 years.