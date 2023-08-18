Zelensky says Ukraine to receive new military equipment from partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said that his country received new military equipment from its partners.

"Agreements with partners are being implemented. Heavy equipment, artillery, air defense systems are coming in. We continue (to) work on the next packages. News will be coming soon," Zelensky said in a message on Telegram after attending a morning briefing.

Zelensky further said that the briefing addressed the current situation on the front line with Russia, the offensive and defensive actions of the Ukrainian military, and the use of drones.

He also said that the inspection of military medical commissions, as well as the work of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) with regard to "military committees" and collaborators were discussed, which he said yielded "good results."

Late Thursday, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced on X that his country welcomed the U.S.' decision to approve the provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"We welcome Washington's decision to pave the way for sending #F16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine. Many thanks to @SecBlinken for the good and swift cooperation. Now, we will further discuss the subject with our European partners. This marks a major milestone for #Ukraine to defend its people and its country," Hoekstra said.

Previously, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba said he believed Ukrainian pilots currently undergoing F-16 training abroad will return to the country with the fighter jets, and that the issue behind the provision of F-16s was technical rather than political.

Western nations have continued to support Ukraine with military and financial aid since the country's war with Russia began last year on Feb. 24. So far, they have been reluctant to send fighter jets to Kyiv.

However, Denmark and the Netherlands are playing a leading role among Western countries in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.