Ukraine extends martial law, general mobilization for another 90 days

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press-service on August 14, 2023 shows the President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting the main command post of the operational-tactical group "Soledar" in Donetsk region. (AFP/File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday signed bills to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, until Nov. 15.

The law becomes effective as of Aug. 18 when the term of the previously announced marital law and general mobilization ends.

Zelensky submitted two draft bills on July 26 to the Verkhovna Rada, or parliament, on extending martial law and mobilization. The parliament approved them on July 27.

Martial law was first declared by Zelensky immediately after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24, 2022 and has been extended several times.

Ukraine's upcoming parliamentary elections were scheduled to take place in October 2023. However, the country's constitution prohibits to hold elections during martial law.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has killed over 9,000 civilians and wounded more than 15,700, according to the latest UN figures.

Around 4 million non-EU Ukrainians currently have temporary protection status in the bloc countries.