European Union urged to engage with Türkiye - analysis

An insightful analysis originating from England sheds light on Turkey's recent prominence in global politics. The London-based Middle East Eye (MEE) news site has directed attention toward the 'Hakan Fidan factor' and proposed the engagement of the EU with Turkey.

The protracted conflict in Ukraine, which initiated in February of the preceding year, persists unresolved.

Turkey remains a focal point due to its intermediary role in the Ukraine conflict and its endeavors within the NATO summit.

Middle East Eye, concentrating on Turkey's trajectory on the international stage, has published a thought-provoking article.

Titled 'Why Should the EU Invite Turkey's Foreign Minister to the Gymnich Meeting?', the piece raises queries about Ankara's escalating importance.

MEE contends, "Given Ankara's increasing geopolitical significance and its distinctive prowess in mediating regional disputes, it positions itself as a pivotal strategic partner for Europe." The article underscores that the significant EU gathering is scheduled in Toledo, Spain, within two weeks, where Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to be present and suggests his inclusion is fitting.

The article underscores the favorable environment of these informal meetings, which facilitates candid discussions on geopolitical shifts, EU's strategic foreign policy priorities, and shared strategies. It further explains, "Based on the subject matter, non-EU foreign ministers are often extended invitations to these meetings. The last Turkish foreign minister to be invited was during Romania's EU presidency in the first half of 2019."

Named after the Gymnich Castle in Germany where the inaugural gathering took place, the EU Foreign Ministers Informal Meeting convenes once during each term presidency.

MEE draws attention to the altered geopolitical landscape since Russia's incursion into Ukraine and highlights the 'Sapling factor'.

The article contends that the reluctance of EU foreign ministers to engage with the foreign minister of a nation pivotal in the Black Sea Grain Initiative in the present juncture remains puzzling.

While emphasizing Turkey's role as a significant EU strategic partner, MEE asserts, "Ankara's ascension as a substantial geopolitical actor is steadfast."

Focusing on Fidan's influence, the article remarks, "This role is set to strengthen and expand further under the new leadership of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, embodied by Hakan Fidan."

MEE recalls Fidan's prior role as the head of MIT (National Intelligence Organization) before assuming the role of Minister of Foreign Affairs, deeming him "Erdogan's trusted confidant."

Regarding Fidan's continued participation at the meeting despite the reservations of EU High Representative Borrell, the article states, "Regardless of the trajectory and nature of the Ankara-Brussels relationship, both the EU and Turkey find themselves compelled to sustain their collaborative efforts."

The article concludes with an appeal to the EU: "It's not too late to extend an invitation."







