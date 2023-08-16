Baltic states, Poland discuss complete closure of border points with Belarus

Three Baltic states, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as Poland, discussed a proposal to completely close all border points with Belarus, Lithuanian media reported on Wednesday.

The final decision is expected to be reached at talks in Warsaw, Poland's capital, on August 28, the state-run LRT news agency reported, citing a statement by Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite.

"Our main focus and goal are to have as many border guards as possible at the border because this is where we need the largest number of officers," she added.

The deliberation is seen over the four countries, which are members of NATO and supporting Ukraine against Russia, which launched attacks on Feb 24 last year and has the support of Belarus.

Moreover, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania recently announced measures to strengthen border security with Belarus, citing security threats posed by the presence of the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group in Belarus and an increase in illegal border crossing attempts, which they blame on Minsk.

Meanwhile, the Lithuanian government has announced that it will close the Tverecius and Sumskas border crossing points with Belarus from Friday.

However, the remaining four border checkpoints with Belarus-Medininkai, Lavoriskes, Raigardas, and Salcininkai-will remain open for now, it added.

The government said that the decision was made due to geopolitical circumstances and the need to reduce threats in light of Wagner Group's presence in Belarus.