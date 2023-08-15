Dengue fever death toll rises to 416 in Bangladesh, Majority in Dhaka

According to a statement from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Bangladesh, the death toll from dengue fever in the country has risen to 416, with 318 of those deaths occurring in the capital city of Dhaka.

The statement mentioned that 18 individuals had died from the disease in the past 24 hours.

As per DGHS data, the number of dengue fever cases has reached 87,891 since January, with 43,665 cases reported in Dhaka.

In July, there were 8 times more cases of dengue fever compared to the same period last year. The former Director of Disease Control at DGHS, Benazir Ahmed, spoke about the dengue fever cases in the country.

Ahmed noted that the number of dengue fever cases had already exceeded the limit set by the World Health Organization.

Ahmed stated that the increasing cases had overwhelmed hospitals in Dhaka and led to a shortage of medicine in the country, forcing authorities to allow the import of medication.

Ahmed highlighted the "concerning" spread of cases across the country since July, stating, "We are afraid that within a few years, other cities might also face such a vulnerable situation."

Ahmed added that dengue fever is now also being observed during the winter months due to the impact of climate change.

Last year, 281 people died from dengue fever in the country.

Yesterday, the DGHS reported that 2,905 individuals were hospitalized due to the disease in a single day, setting a "record for the number of hospitalizations in a day."

DENGUE FEVER

Dengue fever, prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions, is transmitted to humans through mosquitoes. Following an incubation period, the disease generally causes mild fever, but in some cases, it can be fatal.

Cases of dengue fever tend to increase during "rainy seasons," typically occurring in June, September, December, and March.

Scientists warn that high temperatures and prolonged rainfall lead to an increase in the mosquito population that carries both malaria and dengue fever.

The mosquito species responsible for the disease breeds in stagnant water, which necessitates constant larviciding of potential breeding grounds.