Deadly confrontation unfolds as Israeli occupation forces raid Akbat Jaber Refugee Camp

According to the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA), the Israeli occupation forces conducted a raid on the Akbat Jaber Refugee Camp in Jericho.

In the clashes that ensued as Palestinians tried to prevent the raid, two individuals named Muhammad Ribhi Nucum and Kusay Omar al-Velci lost their lives due to gunfire opened by Israeli soldiers.

The Aksa television channel also broadcasted live the resuscitation efforts and all medical interventions performed on the two individuals who were taken to Jericho Hospital. Despite the medical interventions, it was reported that the injured individuals couldn't be saved.

During the Israeli soldiers' raid on the Akbat Jaber Camp, a Palestinian named Muhammad Nasser Abu al-Asel was reportedly arrested at his home.