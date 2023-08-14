Post Russia-Ukraine conflict:Emigrants settle in Antalya, posing opportunities and challenges

After the Russia-Ukraine war, the population of those who moved from these countries to Antalya has exceeded 100,000.

While this situation has brought positive contributions to many sectors and the city's economy, it has also negatively affected some sectors.

The issue of Russian and Ukrainian individuals renting out their homes, such as apartments and guesthouses, without proper registration, has been compounded by the problem of pirate taxis.

According to Adlıhan Dere, the President of the Antalya Chamber of Tradesmen and Craftsmen (AESOB), foreigners have started engaging in taxi services and real estate brokerage among themselves.

He stated, "There are WhatsApp groups where they conduct transactions and arrange home rentals. They are not leaving any work for Turkish citizens. Our real estate association president is collaborating closely with the Tax Office on this matter. Raids and inspections are conducted against them, but the penalties imposed based on the authority of the laws are not very deterrent. That's why they continue their activities. Due to reasons like these, our craftsmen are suffering."