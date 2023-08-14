Maui Fire: Record $2 million donation from South Korea

South Korea has announced its intention to provide $2 million in humanitarian aid to the region due to the damage caused by the ongoing forest fires in the U.S. state of Hawaii. According to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the ongoing fires in Hawaii.

The statement indicated that the Seoul government will send water, food, and other essential supplies to the Hawaii government and local aid organizations.

In addition to these provisions, the statement mentioned the plan to provide $2 million in financial aid, expressing hope that the assistance would contribute to the Hawaii government's swift recovery from the disaster, the return of those affected by the forest fires to their daily lives, and the strengthening of friendship between the two countries. The statement noted that Hawaii Governor Josh Green conveyed his "profound appreciation" for the aid.

The number of casualties from the ongoing fires in the U.S. state of Hawaii had risen to 93, marking the highest number of fatalities from forest fires in the country in the past 100 years.

Hawaii Governor Green anticipated an increase in casualties, stating, "This is the greatest disaster Hawaii has ever experienced. Around 2,200 structures have been destroyed, and the amount of damage totals around $6 billion."

U.S. President Joe Biden assured that the losses incurred by those affected by the fires would be compensated. Biden had declared Maui Island a "disaster area" due to the fires.