China’s defense chief to visit Russia, Belarus

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia, April 16, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu is set to visit Russia and Belarus, his ministry announced on Monday.

Li will attend the 11th Moscow Conference International Security on Tuesday, said Sr. Col. Wu Qian, spokesman of China's Defense Ministry. He is also expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu and other officials.

Wu said the Chinese defense chief will also visit Belarus until the weekend to hold "meetings and talks with Belarusian state and military leaders, and visit Belarusian military units."

The visit comes at the invitation of Li's Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin.