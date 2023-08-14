340,000 hens to be culled after salmonella found in Sweden

After salmonella was found in a chicken farm in Sweden, 340,000 laying hens are to be culled, media including the Swedish broadcaster SVT reported on Monday.



Salmonella was discovered in two barns of the country's largest egg producer CA Cedergren. The competent authority had therefore decided that all animals in the affected facilities had to be culled.



Already in January and February, 160,000 animals each had to be killed in CA Cedergren chicken farms because of salmonella.



According to the report, the most recent findings involved the same genetic strands of the bacterium.



