Kazakhstan extends ban on import of wheat by road

A combine harvests wheat near Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region on August 4, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP File Photo)

The Kazakh authorities on Friday extended the ban on the import of wheat by road for another six months.

The decision was made to prevent "gray schemes" of wheat import to Kazakhstan and its re-export by road from the border regions of the Russian Federation, the press service of the Kazakh Cabinet of ministers said in a statement.

It said that the import of seeds for local farmers is allowed if there is a certificate of their quality.

The restrictions also apply to railway grain import.

Deliveries are only authorized to licensed elevators, grain processors and poultry enterprises.

In April of this year, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan imposed a ban on the import of wheat into the republic by road for a period of six months.

The decision was made due to the situation in the Kazakh grain and flour market, which has been suffering from the illegal import of wheat in the last few years.