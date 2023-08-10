North Korea escalates tensions | Kim Jong-un orders military to prepare for 'full-scale war'

The world has been gripped by apprehension for over a year as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine unfolds. While the Ukrainian war rages on, concerns have escalated on another front, thousands of kilometers away from Ukraine. The Korean Peninsula is experiencing heightened tensions following a directive from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, remains one of the most enigmatic and reclusive countries globally.



Within a nation where internet access is tightly controlled, millions of inhabitants lead lives starkly distinct from the global norm. The country, notorious for its isolationist policies, boasts a substantial and imposing military force.

In recent times, North Korea has considerably elevated its military expenditures, causing global unease. The 7th Extended Meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the ruling party in North Korea, convened.



Under the guidance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the central topics of discussion included the pursuit of "overwhelming strategic deterrence" to quash potential enemy offensives in one swift move and the initiation of "simultaneous military operations under unexpected circumstances".



Deliberations during the meeting encompassed strategies to counteract military actions that disrupt the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity. A unanimous decision was reached to intensively prepare for actual war exercises and the prompt implementation of operational plans.



Kim, the Korean leader, personally endorsed the military measures discussed during the meeting, urging the armed forces to expedite preparations for war with an "aggressive" approach.



Stressing that a robust military force is pivotal to realizing his strategic military agenda of nullifying potential enemy strikes, Kim emphasized the importance of securing and deploying offensive assets within the requisite units for effective war deterrence. Kim's proactive approach extended to changes in military leadership. He took action to dismiss key army leaders.



Furthermore, during the meeting, Kim engaged in discussions regarding the appointment of new military leaders. General Pak Su Il was relieved of his duties as Chief of Staff, with Field Marshal Ri Yong Gil assuming the role. The latter had previously held positions such as Defense Minister and Commander-in-Chief of conventional military units. It's noteworthy that North Korea frequently reshuffles its military leadership, with some officers being reassigned and others rarely appearing in public.



Notably, North Korea's decisions were taken just ahead of the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise—a joint military drill planned by South Korea and the United States for this month—which Pyongyang has branded as "a rehearsal for the invasion of North Korea."









