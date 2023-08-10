'It is not possible for migrants to come to Türkiye from UK'

Within the framework of the cooperation between Türkiye and the UK in the field of migration, it will not be possible to accept any third-country nationals from the UK in Türkiye.

Türkiye cooperates not only with the UK but also with many countries in the fight against migrant smuggling and irregular migration, according to sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

The fight against irregular migration constitutes an important dimension of Türkiye's humanitarian foreign policy, which is "under serious migration pressure due to the ongoing political instability in the region, bad governance, armed conflicts, and economic difficulties," the sources said.

"Preventing irregular migration, preventing people from losing their lives on dangerous journeys at the hands of migrant smugglers, and strengthening legal migration routes have been Türkiye's primary goals for years," they added.

Stressing that Türkiye is resolutely making intense efforts to combat irregular migration, the sources said the country constantly brings this issue to the forefront of different regional and global forums, and international organizations, particularly the UN, seek Türkiye's cooperation.

Türkiye is trying to strengthen its existing cooperation with friendly and allied countries, including the UK, to prevent irregular migration and promote legal migration in order to provide better opportunities for migrants who want to live in other countries, the sources added.

"Recently, migrant smugglers have created a new route through Türkiye-Serbia-France-the UK. According to the findings, most of those who migrate were people affiliated with terrorist organizations or people who took sanctuary by defaming Türkiye," they added.

TÜRKİYE, UK COOPERATION



On migration, Türkiye and the UK cooperate with law enforcement, including intelligence sharing, the sources said.

"While it has been stated in official statements several times that there is no such thing as accepting third-country nationals from the UK to Türkiye, the UK is particularly sensitive because it knows Türkiye's reaction to this issue," they added.

The UK will support the "Center of Excellence" that will be established under the General Directorate of Security and will help Türkiye in its fight against irregular migration.

"In addition, the UK will also contribute to the measures taken by Türkiye against organized crime networks in which immigrants join out of desperation, and to other steps taken in the fight against irregular migration," the sources stressed.

The UK will also support Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's proposal to conduct a study on migration and displaced persons within the G-20, and will bring this issue to the agenda at the G-7 platform, they added.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.