MIT operation in northern Syria thwarts Daesh plot | MIT strikes Daesh in northern Syria, arrests 3 operatives, seizes weapons

In a successful operation conducted by the MIT (National Intelligence Organization) in northern Syria, three individuals affiliated with the terrorist organization DAESH were apprehended while preparing for an imminent action. The operation also resulted in the confiscation of a substantial quantity of explosives and ammunition.

Information gathered from reliable security sources revealed the identification of key members of the DAESH terrorist group operating at a significant level within Syria. This accomplishment was the outcome of collaborative efforts between the MIT and SMO (local security forces).





Benefiting from the combined intelligence and operational assistance of the MIT, local security forces operating under the banner of SMO carried out the operation within the Operation Peace Spring region. The operation led to the arrest of the three DAESH terrorists who were actively preparing for an impending action.

The seized items during the operation included: 1 flamethrower, 1 RPG rocket launcher, 2 motorcycles, 5 grenades, 5 AK-47 infantry rifles, 2 Makarov guns, 1 radiotelephone, 4 anti-tank RPG ammunition, 2 anti-personnel RPG ammunition, 5 RPG propellant cartridges, along with a substantial quantity of magazines and assorted ammunition.

Officials emphasized that the MIT remains resolute in its commitment to combatting terrorist groups not only in Syria but also across other regions affecting Türkiye's security. The nation's counter-terrorism endeavors extend without differentiation to various terrorist organizations including DAESH, Al-Qaeda, and the PKK.





