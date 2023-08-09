News World Zelensky condemns Russian attack on rescue forces

Following the double missile strike against the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of a targeted attack on rescue workers.



"This is a deliberate decision of the terrorists to cause the greatest pain and damage," Zelensky said in his evening video message on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.



According to local authorities, two Iskander missiles hit the city centre 40 minutes apart on Monday evening. The second impact is said to have occurred while Ukrainian paramedics were already beginning the rescue work.



Among the victims were security and rescue workers who had rushed to help after the first attack. According to Zelensky, a total of nine people were killed and 82 injured; Previously there had been talk of seven fatalities.



Zelensky also announced this year's meeting of the International Crimea Platform for August 23. The platform was launched in 2021 by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to reverse through diplomatic means if possible Russia's illegal annexation of the Black Sea peninsula.



