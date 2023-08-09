FM Fidan receives "Outstanding Service Medal" from Erdoğan

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye's National Security Council convened at the Presidential Complex on Wednesday.

Prior to the session, President Erdoğan conferred the "State Distinguished Service Medal" upon Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Fidan dedicated 13 years to the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), serving as deputy undersecretary, undersecretary, chairman, and also as the President's special representative.

Upon receiving the certificate, Fidan humbly remarked: "I accept this medal on behalf of my comrades who made the ultimate sacrifice while faithfully executing your directives in Libya, Karabakh, Syria, and Iraq, side by side with me."

President Erdoğan also offered his sentiments by saying: "May Allah grant them eternal peace."




























