Eleven people missing after fire breaks out in eastern France

Eleven people were missing after a fire broke out in a holiday cottage in eastern France, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said there were likely several casualties after the fire ravaged the cottage, which was hosting a group of disabled people.

Seventeen people were evacuated, one of which was sent to hospital.

The fire broke out at 0630 am (0430GMT) in the town of Wintzenheim.