FBI kills suspect in Utah after he threatens Biden

FBI agents shot and killed a suspect Wednesday during a raid in the U.S. state of Utah after the man allegedly made threats against President Joe Biden.

"The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred ... in Provo," the FBI field office in Utah said in a statement to Anadolu. "The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased."

The suspect was identified as Craig Robertson, according to multiple news outlets.

Investigators said Robertson made threats that referred to Biden's trip to Salt Lake City, saying he needed to prepare his camouflage outfit and sniper rifle.

The president is scheduled to attend a public event there on Thursday regarding health care for veterans.

"I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old Ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 Sniper rifle," said Robertson, according to charging documents obtained by the Washington Examiner and NBC News.

The FBI said Robertson also threatened to assassinate Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"I'll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected," said Robertson continued. "I want to stand over Bragg and put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm and watch him twitch as a drop of blood oozes from the hole as his life ebbs away to hell!"

White House officials said the president has been briefed on the situation ahead of his visit to Utah.

The FBI said the raid is under review by the agency's Inspection Division and that no agents were injured during the shooting.

Robertson also allegedly posted online threats against former President Barack Obama.