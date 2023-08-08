Several forest fires in Portugal; 1,400 people evacuated in Odemira

Numerous forest fires in Portugal are keeping the fire brigade, civil defence and other volunteers busy across the country.



The three largest fires burned in Odemira in the south-west, in Leiria in the centre and in Cinfães in the north of Portugal on Tuesday.



More than 1,000 firefighters were battling the blazes, the newspaper Público reported citing the Portuguese civil defence authorities.



In Odemira, abound 1,400 people had to be brought to safety from 19 villages and a campsite. According to officials, there were active fires in about 15 areas of the holiday destination on Tuesday.



Many people were injured, mainly emergency personnel, it said.



The IPMA weather service warned of the highest stage of forest fire risk in more than half of Portugal's territory, including the capital Lisbon.



High temperatures, which climbed at times over 40 degrees Celsius, coupled with strong winds and the long drought contributed to the high risk of forest fires.



From the weekend onwards, the risk will decrease significantly due to lower temperatures, it said.



Despite the warnings, the Ministry of Interior ruled out declaring a state of emergency, stating the work of the emergency services is very effective.



According to official figures, there have been more than 5,600 fires in Portugal since the beginning of the year, which have destroyed a total of almost 25,000 hectares of nature. It is equivalent to some 35,000 football fields.



Meanwhile, in Spain, despite another heatwave and forest fire warnings from the Spanish weather service AEMET, there were only a few small fires on Tuesday, all of which were under control.



The heatwave in Spain is expected to peak on Wednesday.



According to AEMET, temperatures could rise to 44 degrees in regions around the capital Madrid as well as in Jaén in Andalusia.



The Balearic Islands and the entire Mediterranean coast are expected to be spared this time.



