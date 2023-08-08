RUSSIA REJECTS ZELENSKYS PEACE PLAN, OFFERS 6-POINT PROPOSAL

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the only way to end the war in Ukraine is for Zelensky to accept Russia's terms. She said that Zelensky's plan is "not based on reality" and that it "will not lead to peace."

Zakharova's comments come after Zelensky presented his own peace plan at the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Saudi Arabia last weekend. Zelensky's plan called for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and the start of negotiations on a political settlement.

The ministry instead offered its own six-point proposal for peace, which includes:

A ceasefire in Ukraine.

The withdrawal of all foreign troops from Ukraine.

The demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

The recognition of Crimea as part of Russia.

The recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

The guarantee of Ukraine's neutrality.









